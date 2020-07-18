Efforts to improve water quality throughout Wisconsin move forward

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Environmental Protection Agency approved site-specific phosphorus criteria for multiple Wisconsin lakes, allowing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to continue their efforts of improving water quality throughout the Wisconsin River Basin.

The approval was given for Petenwell Lake, Castle Rock Lake and Lake Wisconsin, according to an official press release.

The maximum amount of pollutant allowed to enter the bodies of water for adequate water quality requires substantial reductions in phosphorus. While phosphorus needs to be reduced, the press release says the statewide criteria were not appropriate for the bodies of water.

The press release says the EPA approved load allocations based both on the statewide phosphorus criteria applicable at the time and the newly approved site-specific criteria.

