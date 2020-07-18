Advertisement

First Alert Day Saturday: Dangerous heat and severe storm potential

Two rounds of storms are expected on Saturday, along with hot and humid conditions Saturday afternoon
Feels Like Temps Into 100s
Feels Like Temps Into 100s(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A “First Alert Day” has been issued for Saturday for dangerously hot and humid conditions, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. There will also be the threat of a few rounds of storms which could be on the strong to severe side.

Dangerous Heat And Severe Storm Potential
Dangerous Heat And Severe Storm Potential(WMTV)

The first round of storms will move through early Saturday morning. This will be in the form of a decaying line of storms moving out of central Wisconsin. Severe weather is not anticipated with this line of storms, but general storm activity and heavier showers can be expected. The best coverage will be Madison and points north and west with activity becoming much more isolated to the south and east. Storm activity should taper off by mid to late morning with clearing skies quickly moving back in.

As sunshine takes over during the afternoon and evening, temperatures will begin to soar. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 90s with high humidity levels. Factor in the heat and humidity and heat index values will be into the triple digits. This is the threshold that heat related illnesses become a concern. Take it easy Saturday and don't over exert yourself. Stay hydrated and try to find cooling when possible.

HEAT ADVISORY: Temperatures on Saturday will top out into the lower 90s with heat index values into the triple digits!

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Friday, July 17, 2020

Another round of storms is expected late Saturday night and will likely contain strong to severe storms. Right now, gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall are the main threats. Storm activity will move in after midnight more post places from northwest to southeast. Wet weather should taper off after sunrise Sunday with sunshine returning by midday as conditions become hot and steamy once again.

STORM POTENTIAL: As if there wasn't enough to worry about with the heat, strong and severe storms are possible Saturday night.

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Friday, July 17, 2020

It’s a good reminder to stay weather aware this weekend so that you avoid heat related illness. Another reminder to keep the First Alert App handy and make sure your weather radio is in working order as the severe storm potential will likely move through when most people are sleeping.

