Forward Madison reveals 16-game regular season schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison announced Friday that they will play 16 games this year in a four-month USL League One regular season. Eight home games will be played at Hart Park in Wauwatosa as they compete for one of the two playoff spots in the short 2020 season.

Forward Madison fans can sign up to purchase Hart Park-specific season ticket and half-season ticket packages using a form on the team’s website. Single-game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23.

Forward Madison is set to begin their season on July 25 against defending champions North Texas SC. The 16-game schedule features two games against Chattanooga Red Wolves, FC Tucson, Greenville Triumph, New England Revolution II, North Texas SC and Union Omaha.

Forward Madison’s full 2020 regular season schedule:

7/25: AWAY vs North Texas SC (8 p.m. CT)

7/31: HOME vs Greenville Triumph SC (7 p.m. CT)

8/8: AWAY vs Richmond Kickers (5:30 p.m. CT)

8/14: HOME vs South Georgia Tormenta FC (7 p.m CT)

8/19: AWAY vs Union Omaha (7 p.m. CT)

8/23: HOME vs Orlando City B (4 p.m. CT)

8/30: HOME vs North Texas SC (4 p.m. CT)

9/4: AWAY vs New England Revolution II (6 p.m. CT)

9/13: AWAY vs Greenville Triumph SC (TBA)

9/23: AWAY vs FC Tucson (9:30 p.m. CT)

9/26: HOME vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (1 p.m. CT)

10/3: HOME vs FC Tucson (7 p.m. CT)

10/11: HOME vs Union Omaha (4 p.m. CT)

10/14: AWAY vs Fort Lauderdale CF (TBA)

10/17: AWAY vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (4 p.m. CT)

10/24: HOME vs New England Revolution II (7 p.m. CT)

