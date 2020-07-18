‘He cried out to live:’ Woman credited for saving life of newborn found in trash bin

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A baby boy is alive today thanks to the actions of a woman and her dog walking in the area who heard the baby’s cries.

Cynthia Burton and her dog, Flounder, normally take a different route home, but took a shortcut behind Christ Community Church Thursday night to keep the dog off of the sizzling hot pavement.

As they were making their way back home, Burton heard a noise coming from a blue trash bin. She looked inside and heard the cries grow louder. When she ripped open the black trash bag, she discovered a newborn.

The baby boy appeared to have just been born; he was covered in blood and he had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

With the leash in one hand and the baby in the other, Burton yelled for help, but no one was at the church. She ran to the nearby apartment complex and flagged down a couple outside on their patio to call 911 and help the baby.

Burton was able to unwrap the umbilical cord from the child’s neck so he was able to breathe better. The group cradled the child and sang Jesus Loves Me to him while EMS workers sped to the scene.

While no one knows how long the baby was sealed in the garbage bag, the child survived.

A day later, Burton still is trying to wrap her mind around the tense moments.

“Last night, I didn’t sleep… Every time I close my eyes, I felt that I was reopening the trash bag and seeing the baby... but the good thing. I knew he was alive when I found him, and I knew that was a good thing. But I knew I didn’t have a lot a lot of time,” said Burton.

Burton says she wishes she could have helped the mother. She acknowledges she doesn’t know the story of how the baby was brought into the world, but she hopes the child grows up to know he is loved and his life has worth.

“He’s special. He was loved from the very beginning that I got him in my arms and sang, you know, Jesus Loves Me, that he’s gonna live a wonderful life,” said Burton. “He’s very powerful and very strong because he cried out to live and if I had walked by, and not heard a sound I’d have kept on walking, but he cried, and he kept on crying, he cried until I went and got the bag and pulled him up and, when I opened the bag, he stopped crying. That’s when I think he knew he was safe,” said Burton.

Burton hopes that sharing the story will prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future. North Carolina has a safe surrender law, allowing anyone who has a child to turn it over to a first responder, a social worker or a healthcare provider if they cannot care for the child within seven days, no questions asked.

Burton says it was a combination of situational awareness and divine intervention that put her in the right place at the right time to save the little boy.

“It’s pretty powerful. It changes your life. I know God put me at that place at that time.”

