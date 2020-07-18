Advertisement

‘He cried out to live:’ Woman credited for saving life of newborn found in trash bin

A baby boy is alive today thanks to the actions of a woman and her dog walking in the area who heard the baby’s cries.
Neighbor saves life of newborn
Neighbor saves life of newborn(WECD)
By WECT
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A baby boy is alive today thanks to the actions of a woman and her dog walking in the area who heard the baby’s cries.

Cynthia Burton and her dog, Flounder, normally take a different route home, but took a shortcut behind Christ Community Church Thursday night to keep the dog off of the sizzling hot pavement.

As they were making their way back home, Burton heard a noise coming from a blue trash bin. She looked inside and heard the cries grow louder. When she ripped open the black trash bag, she discovered a newborn.

The baby boy appeared to have just been born; he was covered in blood and he had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

With the leash in one hand and the baby in the other, Burton yelled for help, but no one was at the church. She ran to the nearby apartment complex and flagged down a couple outside on their patio to call 911 and help the baby.

Burton was able to unwrap the umbilical cord from the child’s neck so he was able to breathe better. The group cradled the child and sang Jesus Loves Me to him while EMS workers sped to the scene.

While no one knows how long the baby was sealed in the garbage bag, the child survived.

A day later, Burton still is trying to wrap her mind around the tense moments.

“Last night, I didn’t sleep… Every time I close my eyes, I felt that I was reopening the trash bag and seeing the baby... but the good thing. I knew he was alive when I found him, and I knew that was a good thing. But I knew I didn’t have a lot a lot of time,” said Burton.

Burton says she wishes she could have helped the mother. She acknowledges she doesn’t know the story of how the baby was brought into the world, but she hopes the child grows up to know he is loved and his life has worth.

“He’s special. He was loved from the very beginning that I got him in my arms and sang, you know, Jesus Loves Me, that he’s gonna live a wonderful life,” said Burton. “He’s very powerful and very strong because he cried out to live and if I had walked by, and not heard a sound I’d have kept on walking, but he cried, and he kept on crying, he cried until I went and got the bag and pulled him up and, when I opened the bag, he stopped crying. That’s when I think he knew he was safe,” said Burton.

Burton hopes that sharing the story will prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future. North Carolina has a safe surrender law, allowing anyone who has a child to turn it over to a first responder, a social worker or a healthcare provider if they cannot care for the child within seven days, no questions asked.

Burton says it was a combination of situational awareness and divine intervention that put her in the right place at the right time to save the little boy.

“It’s pretty powerful. It changes your life. I know God put me at that place at that time.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second annual Vineyard Week spotlights Wisconsin-made wine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
While cheeses, brats and beer have put Wisconsin on the culinary map, Vineyard Week highlighted the wines and grapes unique to the state.

Local

Small group again protests Helbach’s “mask free zone”

Updated: 2 hours ago
A small group of protesters gathered outside Helbach's in Middleton Saturday, after concerns were raised earlier this week that the shop was not enforcing Dane County's mask mandate.

National

John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CALVIN WOODWARD and DESIREE SEALS
John Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. He was 80.

National

Tributes grow for Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A look at how politicians, religious leaders and former presidents are remembering the towering legend

National

Rep. Sanford Bishop remembers John Lewis

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

National

MLB’s Blue Jays not allowed to play games in Canada

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin records largest daily spike in cases, percent positive climbs slightly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin recorded the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases for one day on Saturday, while also experiencing a light uptick in the percent of positive new cases.

National

Coronavirus patients swamp emergency rooms in some US states

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES Associated Press
Patients are waiting “hours and hours” to get admitted ... and the least sick people are lying in beds in halls to make room for most seriously ill.

Crime

JPD calls on public to assist in locating suspected Walgreens robber

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Janesville police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Walgreens Friday morning, using a screwdriver to intimidate employees.

News

Citizens call for Milwaukee police oversight agency to terminate police chief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A group of citizens are asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission to terminate Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ contract ahead of the special session set for Monday, July 20 due to concerns of bad leadership.

National

Protesters hit with gas as locals demand feds leave Portland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported this week that some agents had been driving around in unmarked vans and snatching protesters from streets not near federal property.