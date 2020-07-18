Advertisement

JPD calls on public to assist in locating suspected Walgreens robber

Police officials say the man used screwdriver as a weapon
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Janesville, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Walgreens Friday morning, using a screwdriver to intimidate employees.

Officers responded to a robbery at the Walgreens located at 1740 Center Ave., where they say a man was jabbing a screwdriver at an employee and demanding money. The department says the man escaped with an unknown amount of cash.

A K9 was able to confirm the man escaped on foot and was picked up by a vehicle parked near Conde Street.

The man is described as having a beard and a medium build. Police say he was wearing a baseball hat, black shirt and black shoes at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who has any information is instructed to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.

