Madison students react to decision for virtual learning in the fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison students will not return to their classrooms this Fall, at least not right away. The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Friday that classes will resume entirely online to start the school year following a surge in COVID-19 cases locally and nationally.

NBC15 reached out to some local students to see how they feel about the decision. Jacob Zimmer, 13, a Jefferson Middle School student says this isn’t how he imagined he’d be starting 8th grade and says the news made him feel sad. “I thought I would go back to school possibly in May then I realized this thing is not going to blow over until a vaccine happens, then we’ll have to wait even longer,” Jacob said.

He hopes the virtual learning doesn’t last the entire school year and district officials hope so too. Right now the decision is to conduct classes all online until November at least, depending on health conditions. This comes after the district had previously considered some other options, including all in person classes or a hybrid method of partially online and partially in person.

Jacob says online learning can be a little more difficult that being in a classroom. “Because you don’t have adults and teachers telling you how to do this,” he said. He does appreciate that his teachers were available when he needed them during virtual learning in the Spring but says subjects like Math and Humanities are a bit harder to tackle when you don’t have a teacher there to help you right away.

District officials say there are still some details that need to be worked out before things are ready for virtual learning at the start of the school year. Jacob has some advice. “Make it so that we can have fun and not have it too stressful but also make it so we can learn everyday,” he said.

Madison East High School Juniors are also reacting to the decision.

“It was kind of bittersweet because after along time of being away from friends and teachers I kind of wanted to be back in our normal schedule but I knew it was unsafe,” said Favor Olubi.

Gordon Allen says although he’s adjusted well to virtual learning, being in the classroom is preferred. “You’re able to take more knowledge in and be there if you have clarifying questions and you get to work along your peers.” He says with virtual learning collaboration is very limited.

Ana Shriver says Spring virtual learning went good but she felt disconnected from her teachers.

Students were given a choice not to get on Zoom for face-to-face instruction and the group says in the upcoming school year, that should be mandatory to help keep students engaged.

They also shared some concerns, like how the grading system will work and how students will be able to make connections with teachers they’ve never met. “The Spring was a little different because you had already made connections and bonded with teachers, I would like to know what teachers are going to do with little kids to make those bonds,” said Ana.

The juniors and Jacob all say they miss their friends and the social aspect of being in school but all four of them say they’re doing their best to adjust and do well with their classes. The other students say they agree with the decision for virtual learning for their safety.

