MPD: 31 yr man found deceased after laying motorcycle down, sliding into car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old man was found deceased Saturday morning after he laid down his motorcycle and slid into a parked car, police say.

Initial findings from Madison police conclude that the man was leaving for work when the incident occurred, in the 1900 Thackeray Drive just before 8 a.m. An MPD incident report classified it as a “traffic incident.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.