Advertisement

MPD: 31 yr man found deceased after laying motorcycle down, sliding into car

A 31-year-old man was found deceased Saturday morning after he laid down his motorcycle and slid into a parked par, police say.
Police on scene of motorcycle accident
Police on scene of motorcycle accident(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old man was found deceased Saturday morning after he laid down his motorcycle and slid into a parked car, police say.

Initial findings from Madison police conclude that the man was leaving for work when the incident occurred, in the 1900 Thackeray Drive just before 8 a.m. An MPD incident report classified it as a “traffic incident.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second annual Vineyard Week spotlights Wisconsin-made wine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
While cheeses, brats and beer have put Wisconsin on the culinary map, Vineyard Week highlighted the wines and grapes unique to the state.

Local

Small group again protests Helbach’s “mask free zone”

Updated: 2 hours ago
A small group of protesters gathered outside Helbach's in Middleton Saturday, after concerns were raised earlier this week that the shop was not enforcing Dane County's mask mandate.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin records largest daily spike in cases, percent positive climbs slightly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin recorded the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases for one day on Saturday, while also experiencing a light uptick in the percent of positive new cases.

Crime

JPD calls on public to assist in locating suspected Walgreens robber

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Janesville police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Walgreens Friday morning, using a screwdriver to intimidate employees.

News

Citizens call for Milwaukee police oversight agency to terminate police chief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A group of citizens are asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission to terminate Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ contract ahead of the special session set for Monday, July 20 due to concerns of bad leadership.

Latest News

Local

125 employees to be laid off at Madison Concourse Hotel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Madison Concourse hotel sent a notice to employees Wednesday, informing them of a massive layoff of 125 employees set to begin Sept. 13.

Crime

MPD: Man on the run after robbing Madison Walgreens

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they are searching for a man who escaped after robbing a Walgreens and intimidating customers early Saturday morning.

News

WI lawmakers offer condolences on death of Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Wisconsin legislators are reacting to the passing of Congressman John Lewis.

News

Richland Center drive-in theater open for business

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

2 charged in State Street looting

Updated: 20 hours ago