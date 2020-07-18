MPD: 31 yr man found deceased after laying motorcycle down, sliding into car
A 31-year-old man was found deceased Saturday morning after he laid down his motorcycle and slid into a parked par, police say.
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Initial findings from Madison police conclude that the man was leaving for work when the incident occurred, in the 1900 Thackeray Drive just before 8 a.m. An MPD incident report classified it as a “traffic incident.”
