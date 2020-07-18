Advertisement

PROJECT MONEY: Meet Team Noah and Betsy

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Season 12 of Project Money, four teams are working with financial coaches from Summit Credit Union. They are working to reduce their debt and increase their savings. The most successful team at the end of the seven-month competition wins $10,000.

Team Noah and Betsy are a family of five who says money has always been a stressor.

“It all comes, and it goes. It’s like magic. It appears and disappears,” said Betsy Meter Brooks.

It’s a juggling act for Betsy and her husband Noah. When it comes to money, they admit they’ve never really kept tabs on where it all goes.

With three kids, two working parents, there’s one big problem.

“We feel like we just need help figuring out where to put it to use it most effectively,” said Betsy.

That’s where Project Money comes into play. One of the biggest eye-opening moments while working their financial coach was seeing their food budget; or lack thereof.

Betsy said they’ve been using the Summit App to see just how much they were spending on food each month. “It was just out of this world,” she said.

Their goal is learning to stay accountable to a budget with the idea of overcoming their debt.

“It’s one pot of money,” said Noah. “We have joint finances and when we don’t look at it together it’s really apparent that we are not communicating sometimes.”

It isn’t just a lack of communication between Betsy and Noah, it’s also learning to communicate with their active kids.

“That’s a challenge we’re still working on,” said Betsy. “It’s just the ability to not just say ‘no,’ but to start a conversation about finance with our kids.”

Noah and Betsy believe the key to winning the $10,000 grand prize is changing their mentality.

“Instead of ‘I think we can afford to do this’ it’s ‘We can afford to do.”

