Richland Center’s Starlite 14 drive-in theater reopens to appreciative crowd

Historic theater is back in business after almost shuttering for good last year.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - Richland Center’s historic Starlite 14 drive-in theater is back in business after almost shuttering for good last year.

One of Wisconsin’s last drive-in theaters, built in 1953, played E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park Friday night. It was a cheerful scene compared to the dark days around this time last year, when former owner Bill Muth announced the classic theater could permanently close.

“I’m really pleased that the new owners came along. This has been a tradition for a lot of families. I can remember as a kid, my parents bringing me here to the movies. I was fascinated then,” Muth said.

Last September, he set his eyes on retirement and put the Starlite 14 for sale, though there was no guarantee anyone would step up.

But, in June, three friends took over the lease.

“When we heard it was for sale, we felt very saddened by that,” co-owner Tony Johnson said.

Co-owner Brent Montry added, “The community doesn’t have a whole lot for kids to do, so it’s something that we decided really needed to be saved.”

The vintage theater has also gained newfound appreciation, as most traditional theaters remain closed for the pandemic.

Sitting in the back of a truck, Shelby Funk said, “It makes me feel a lot more comfortable. It’s not the stress of the whole pandemic on me.”

“It wasn’t our intention for that, but it just kind of worked out,” Montry said.

Muth is also sticking around-- this time, as support staff.

“I basically told them how I ran everything, and then from that point on, they adjusted and modified to what kind of operation they wanted to have,” Muth said.

For Richland Center’s picture-perfect night, there’s no ‘yelling cut’ just yet.

For movie titles and dates, check the Starlite 14 Facebook page.

