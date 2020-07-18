Advertisement

Second annual Vineyard Week spotlights Wisconsin-made wine

The coronavirus played an unexpected role in boosting interest
Wollersheim Winery and Distillery has produced wine from Prairie du Sac since 1847.
Wollersheim Winery and Distillery has produced wine from Prairie du Sac since 1847.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - While cheeses, brats and beer have put Wisconsin on the culinary map, Vineyard Week highlighted wines and grapes unique to the state.

The Wisconsin Grape Growers Association celebrated its second annual event during the week of July 13-18, nearing the start of harvest season.

“Wine in Wisconsin is always a strange statement, but there are many grapes that are specifically bred to withstand cold Wisconsin winters,” Philippe Coquard, the co-owner of Wollersheim Winery and Distillery, said. He participated in the week by opening his vineyard to the public.

Governor Tony Evers declared the first Vineyard Week last year, citing the more than 200 vineyards around the state “ensuring a robust future for the Wisconsin tourism industry.”

This year, some said COVID-19 played an unlikely role in encouraging local tourism.

Coquard explained, “Why go to Napa Valley when you can come to Prairie Du Sac? Traveling locally, discovering what is to be offered in the tourism industry locally is great for Wisconsin.”

Janet Kuehl, the owner of Bailey’s Run Vineyard in New Glarus, said, “I think the public was ready for something like Vineyard Week. It was something they could do while social distancing. They could wear masks. They could feel safe.”

The week will have been fruitful, she added, if the public has greater awareness and appreciation for Wisconsin-made wine.

“This is home-grown. This is from our state. We can do this, and it makes fantastic wine,” she said.

Vineyard Week ended on Saturday, but local wineries are open for tastings and tours all summer long. Some are requiring reservations amid the pandemic, so they recommend calling or checking their websites before a visit.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Small group again protests Helbach’s “mask free zone”

Updated: 2 hours ago
A small group of protesters gathered outside Helbach's in Middleton Saturday, after concerns were raised earlier this week that the shop was not enforcing Dane County's mask mandate.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin records largest daily spike in cases, percent positive climbs slightly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin recorded the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases for one day on Saturday, while also experiencing a light uptick in the percent of positive new cases.

Crime

JPD calls on public to assist in locating suspected Walgreens robber

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Janesville police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Walgreens Friday morning, using a screwdriver to intimidate employees.

News

Citizens call for Milwaukee police oversight agency to terminate police chief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A group of citizens are asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission to terminate Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ contract ahead of the special session set for Monday, July 20 due to concerns of bad leadership.

Latest News

Local

125 employees to be laid off at Madison Concourse Hotel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Madison Concourse hotel sent a notice to employees Wednesday, informing them of a massive layoff of 125 employees set to begin Sept. 13.

Crime

MPD: Man on the run after robbing Madison Walgreens

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they are searching for a man who escaped after robbing a Walgreens and intimidating customers early Saturday morning.

News

WI lawmakers offer condolences on death of Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Wisconsin legislators are reacting to the passing of Congressman John Lewis.

News

MPD: 31 yr man found deceased after laying motorcycle down, sliding into car

Updated: 9 hours ago
Police are on scene of an accident on Thackeray Road.

News

Richland Center drive-in theater open for business

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

2 charged in State Street looting

Updated: 20 hours ago