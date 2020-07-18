Second annual Vineyard Week spotlights Wisconsin-made wine

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - While cheeses, brats and beer have put Wisconsin on the culinary map, Vineyard Week highlighted wines and grapes unique to the state.

The Wisconsin Grape Growers Association celebrated its second annual event during the week of July 13-18, nearing the start of harvest season.

“Wine in Wisconsin is always a strange statement, but there are many grapes that are specifically bred to withstand cold Wisconsin winters,” Philippe Coquard, the co-owner of Wollersheim Winery and Distillery, said. He participated in the week by opening his vineyard to the public.

Governor Tony Evers declared the first Vineyard Week last year, citing the more than 200 vineyards around the state “ensuring a robust future for the Wisconsin tourism industry.”

This year, some said COVID-19 played an unlikely role in encouraging local tourism.

Coquard explained, “Why go to Napa Valley when you can come to Prairie Du Sac? Traveling locally, discovering what is to be offered in the tourism industry locally is great for Wisconsin.”

Janet Kuehl, the owner of Bailey’s Run Vineyard in New Glarus, said, “I think the public was ready for something like Vineyard Week. It was something they could do while social distancing. They could wear masks. They could feel safe.”

The week will have been fruitful, she added, if the public has greater awareness and appreciation for Wisconsin-made wine.

“This is home-grown. This is from our state. We can do this, and it makes fantastic wine,” she said.

Vineyard Week ended on Saturday, but local wineries are open for tastings and tours all summer long. Some are requiring reservations amid the pandemic, so they recommend calling or checking their websites before a visit.

