Small group again protests Helbach’s “mask free zone”

A small group of protesters gathered outside Helbach's in Middleton Saturday, after concerns were raised earlier this week that the shop was not enforcing Dane County's mask mandate.
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."(Jason Chance)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Controversy continues to brew over a local coffee shop’s face mask policy - or lack thereof.

NBC15 News went inside and observed customers and employees still not wearing masks.

One of the co-owners said they don't have a mask policy, and declined to comment any further.

Dane County's current public health order says you must wear a mask in public spaces, though you can take your mask off to eat or drink.

As NBC15 News reported, a Facebook post showing a sign that reads, “Mask-Free Zone” was reportedly hanging on the door of Helbach’s Coffee on Monday.

Public Health Madison Dane County issued a statement saying it had received complaints and was following up with the store’s owners.

The agency wanted to use the incident as a reminder that most people ages five and up need to be wearing a masks when they are inside a business.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

