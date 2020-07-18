Advertisement

MPD: Man on the run after robbing Madison Walgreens

Police say the Madison man escaped with merchandise and cash
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say they are searching for a man who escaped after robbing a Walgreens and intimidating customers early Saturday morning.

Police say the man entered the Walgreens at 3710 E. Washington Ave. and advised employees and customers that he had a gun. The man grabbed merchandise from the store and escaped with an unknown amount cash, according to an MPD incident report.

The man was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball hat, black t-shirt and blue jeans and is thought to be somewhere in his 40′s, according to Madison police.

