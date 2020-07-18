WI lawmakers offer condolences on death of Rep. John Lewis

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin legislators are reacting to the passing of Rep. John Lewis. He died late Friday night after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Rep. Bryan Steil

Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil (R - 1st District) shared a statement on the death of his colleague in the House of Representatives. Rep. Steil remarked he was honored to serve with Rep. Lewis in Congress calling him an “extraordinary man” who “never wavered in his fight for equality and justice.”

John Lewis was an extraordinary man. Enduring violence, racism & hatred, Rep. Lewis never wavered in his fight for equality and justice. He will be remembered for his moral strength and courage. I was honored to serve with Rep. Lewis in Congress. I’m praying for the Lewis family. — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) July 18, 2020

Rep. Mark Pocan

Representative Mark Pocan (D - 2nd District) sent a tweet calling Rep. Lewis a “guiding light for this country.”

John Lewis spent a lifetime as a guiding light for this country.



Icon is an understatement.



Rest in power, John. — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) July 18, 2020

Governor Evers

Governor Evers (D - Wisconsin) shared this tweet writing that Rep. Lewis was “a giant among us and his memory will continue to inspire our pursuit for a better, more equitable world.”

Kathy and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman John Lewis. He was a giant among us and his memory will continue to inspire our pursuit for a better, more equitable world. https://t.co/iQyAFP48Ed — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 18, 2020

Sen. Ron Johnson

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) tweeted that Rep. Lewis was a “courageous leader” who will be missed.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of John Lewis - a courageous leader who will be missed by all who served with him in Congress and throughout America. -rj — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 18, 2020

