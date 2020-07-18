WI lawmakers offer condolences on death of Rep. John Lewis
Wisconsin legislators are reacting to the passing of Congressman John Lewis.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin legislators are reacting to the passing of Rep. John Lewis. He died late Friday night after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Rep. Bryan Steil
Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil (R - 1st District) shared a statement on the death of his colleague in the House of Representatives. Rep. Steil remarked he was honored to serve with Rep. Lewis in Congress calling him an “extraordinary man” who “never wavered in his fight for equality and justice.”
Rep. Mark Pocan
Representative Mark Pocan (D - 2nd District) sent a tweet calling Rep. Lewis a “guiding light for this country.”
Governor Evers
Governor Evers (D - Wisconsin) shared this tweet writing that Rep. Lewis was “a giant among us and his memory will continue to inspire our pursuit for a better, more equitable world.”
Sen. Ron Johnson
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) tweeted that Rep. Lewis was a “courageous leader” who will be missed.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.