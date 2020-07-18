Advertisement

WI lawmakers offer condolences on death of Rep. John Lewis

Wisconsin legislators are reacting to the passing of Congressman John Lewis.
(WRDW)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin legislators are reacting to the passing of Rep. John Lewis. He died late Friday night after a months-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Rep. Bryan Steil

Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil (R - 1st District) shared a statement on the death of his colleague in the House of Representatives. Rep. Steil remarked he was honored to serve with Rep. Lewis in Congress calling him an “extraordinary man” who “never wavered in his fight for equality and justice.”

Rep. Mark Pocan

Representative Mark Pocan (D - 2nd District) sent a tweet calling Rep. Lewis a “guiding light for this country.”

Governor Evers

Governor Evers (D - Wisconsin) shared this tweet writing that Rep. Lewis was “a giant among us and his memory will continue to inspire our pursuit for a better, more equitable world.”

Sen. Ron Johnson

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) tweeted that Rep. Lewis was a “courageous leader” who will be missed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second annual Vineyard Week spotlights Wisconsin-made wine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
While cheeses, brats and beer have put Wisconsin on the culinary map, Vineyard Week highlighted the wines and grapes unique to the state.

Local

Small group again protests Helbach’s “mask free zone”

Updated: 2 hours ago
A small group of protesters gathered outside Helbach's in Middleton Saturday, after concerns were raised earlier this week that the shop was not enforcing Dane County's mask mandate.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin records largest daily spike in cases, percent positive climbs slightly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin recorded the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases for one day on Saturday, while also experiencing a light uptick in the percent of positive new cases.

Crime

JPD calls on public to assist in locating suspected Walgreens robber

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Janesville police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Walgreens Friday morning, using a screwdriver to intimidate employees.

News

Citizens call for Milwaukee police oversight agency to terminate police chief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A group of citizens are asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission to terminate Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ contract ahead of the special session set for Monday, July 20 due to concerns of bad leadership.

Latest News

Local

125 employees to be laid off at Madison Concourse Hotel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Madison Concourse hotel sent a notice to employees Wednesday, informing them of a massive layoff of 125 employees set to begin Sept. 13.

Crime

MPD: Man on the run after robbing Madison Walgreens

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they are searching for a man who escaped after robbing a Walgreens and intimidating customers early Saturday morning.

News

MPD: 31 yr man found deceased after laying motorcycle down, sliding into car

Updated: 9 hours ago
Police are on scene of an accident on Thackeray Road.

News

Richland Center drive-in theater open for business

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

2 charged in State Street looting

Updated: 20 hours ago