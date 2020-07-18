Wisconsin records largest daily spike in cases, percent positive climbs slightly

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin recorded the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases for one day on Saturday, while also experiencing a light uptick in the percent of positive new cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 978 tests came back positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the largest spike in one day since the pandemic began. However, the average number of new cases over the last seven days remained steady this week, coming in at just under 830 average cases per day.

DHS also recorded that 7.9 percent of cases came back positive, the highest that number has reached since bottoming out last Wednesday. DHS reported a 6.6 percent of cases tested positive on Friday, 6.3 percent on Thursday, and 5.9 percent on Wednesday. Those numbers are still far below the highest spike in the percent of positive cases Wisconsin has experienced, at 10.1 percent on June 12.

Ten new deaths due to the coronavirus were counted by the DHS on Saturday, raising the total death toll to 843. About 2 percent of people who test positive die from complications brought on by the virus, according to DHS’ numbers.

Just over 4,000 people have been hospitalized, which is about 9.8 percent of people who have tested positive in the state.

A total of 765,000 people have tested positive in Wisconsin: over 41,000 have tested positive, while over 723,000 people have tested negative, according to the DHS.

