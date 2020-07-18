Advertisement

Wisconsin records largest daily spike in cases, percent positive climbs slightly

Wisconsin recorded the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases for one day on Saturday, while also experiencing a light uptick in the percent of positive new cases.
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin recorded the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases for one day on Saturday, while also experiencing a light uptick in the percent of positive new cases.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 978 tests came back positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the largest spike in one day since the pandemic began. However, the average number of new cases over the last seven days remained steady this week, coming in at just under 830 average cases per day.

DHS
DHS(DHS)

DHS also recorded that 7.9 percent of cases came back positive, the highest that number has reached since bottoming out last Wednesday. DHS reported a 6.6 percent of cases tested positive on Friday, 6.3 percent on Thursday, and 5.9 percent on Wednesday. Those numbers are still far below the highest spike in the percent of positive cases Wisconsin has experienced, at 10.1 percent on June 12.

Ten new deaths due to the coronavirus were counted by the DHS on Saturday, raising the total death toll to 843. About 2 percent of people who test positive die from complications brought on by the virus, according to DHS’ numbers.

Just over 4,000 people have been hospitalized, which is about 9.8 percent of people who have tested positive in the state.

A total of 765,000 people have tested positive in Wisconsin: over 41,000 have tested positive, while over 723,000 people have tested negative, according to the DHS.

DHS
DHS(DHS)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second annual Vineyard Week spotlights Wisconsin-made wine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
While cheeses, brats and beer have put Wisconsin on the culinary map, Vineyard Week highlighted the wines and grapes unique to the state.

Local

Small group again protests Helbach’s “mask free zone”

Updated: 2 hours ago
A small group of protesters gathered outside Helbach's in Middleton Saturday, after concerns were raised earlier this week that the shop was not enforcing Dane County's mask mandate.

Crime

JPD calls on public to assist in locating suspected Walgreens robber

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Janesville police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Walgreens Friday morning, using a screwdriver to intimidate employees.

News

Citizens call for Milwaukee police oversight agency to terminate police chief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A group of citizens are asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission to terminate Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ contract ahead of the special session set for Monday, July 20 due to concerns of bad leadership.

Latest News

Local

125 employees to be laid off at Madison Concourse Hotel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Madison Concourse hotel sent a notice to employees Wednesday, informing them of a massive layoff of 125 employees set to begin Sept. 13.

Crime

MPD: Man on the run after robbing Madison Walgreens

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they are searching for a man who escaped after robbing a Walgreens and intimidating customers early Saturday morning.

News

WI lawmakers offer condolences on death of Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Wisconsin legislators are reacting to the passing of Congressman John Lewis.

News

MPD: 31 yr man found deceased after laying motorcycle down, sliding into car

Updated: 9 hours ago
Police are on scene of an accident on Thackeray Road.

Local

Madison students react to decision for virtual learning in the fall

Updated: 19 hours ago
Madison students share their thoughts on starting the school year with virtual learning.

News

Richland Center drive-in theater open for business

Updated: 20 hours ago