YWCA Madison receives grant to expand tech program nationwide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - YWCA USA and YWCA Madison have received a $5 million grant from Google to expand their successful tech program that improves job training programs and increases access to digital skills for women and people of color.

YWeb Career Academy provides access to education in digital skills to traditionally undeserved or vulnerable communities, according to the YWCA press release. These individuals can include low-wage workers and survivors of domestic violence.

The program is meant to reflect the ongoing mission of YWCA Madison to eliminate racism and empower women. In addition to the program, the press release says YWCA will offer services such as child care, stipends, rent assistance, transportation and job coaching to those in need.

“YWCA Madison views this opportunity as a critical investment in communities of color and women in building family-sustaining careers, building wealth, and diversifying the tech industry. We have successfully administered YWeb Career Academy since 2014 here in Madison, and it is an honor to expand it more broadly,” said Vanessa McDowell, YWCA Madison, CEO in the press release.

“YWCA is thrilled to partner with Google.org as we work to create innovative approaches to workforce development and forge new ways to bring the future of work and skills development to women and communities of color across the country,” said Alejandra Y. Castillo, CEO, YWCA USA in the press release. “The greater goal of the partnership surpasses well beyond the scope of the grant. We are breaking down barriers and creating a path to success for women, veterans, and people of color that may not have been available without these new programs and initiatives.”

