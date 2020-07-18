Advertisement

YWCA Madison receives grant to expand tech program nationwide

YWeb Career Academy will be used at an additional 15 YWCA associations across the country
(KVLY)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - YWCA USA and YWCA Madison have received a $5 million grant from Google to expand their successful tech program that improves job training programs and increases access to digital skills for women and people of color.

YWeb Career Academy provides access to education in digital skills to traditionally undeserved or vulnerable communities, according to the YWCA press release. These individuals can include low-wage workers and survivors of domestic violence.

The program is meant to reflect the ongoing mission of YWCA Madison to eliminate racism and empower women. In addition to the program, the press release says YWCA will offer services such as child care, stipends, rent assistance, transportation and job coaching to those in need.

YWCA Madison views this opportunity as a critical investment in communities of color and women in building family-sustaining careers, building wealth, and diversifying the tech industry. We have successfully administered YWeb Career Academy since 2014 here in Madison, and it is an honor to expand it more broadly,” said Vanessa McDowell, YWCA Madison, CEO in the press release.

“YWCA is thrilled to partner with Google.org as we work to create innovative approaches to workforce development and forge new ways to bring the future of work and skills development to women and communities of color across the country,” said Alejandra Y. Castillo, CEO, YWCA USA in the press release. “The greater goal of the partnership surpasses well beyond the scope of the grant. We are breaking down barriers and creating a path to success for women, veterans, and people of color that may not have been available without these new programs and initiatives.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second annual Vineyard Week spotlights Wisconsin-made wine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
While cheeses, brats and beer have put Wisconsin on the culinary map, Vineyard Week highlighted the wines and grapes unique to the state.

Local

Small group again protests Helbach’s “mask free zone”

Updated: 2 hours ago
A small group of protesters gathered outside Helbach's in Middleton Saturday, after concerns were raised earlier this week that the shop was not enforcing Dane County's mask mandate.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin records largest daily spike in cases, percent positive climbs slightly

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin recorded the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases for one day on Saturday, while also experiencing a light uptick in the percent of positive new cases.

Crime

JPD calls on public to assist in locating suspected Walgreens robber

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Janesville police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Walgreens Friday morning, using a screwdriver to intimidate employees.

News

Citizens call for Milwaukee police oversight agency to terminate police chief

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A group of citizens are asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission to terminate Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ contract ahead of the special session set for Monday, July 20 due to concerns of bad leadership.

Latest News

Local

125 employees to be laid off at Madison Concourse Hotel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Madison Concourse hotel sent a notice to employees Wednesday, informing them of a massive layoff of 125 employees set to begin Sept. 13.

Crime

MPD: Man on the run after robbing Madison Walgreens

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they are searching for a man who escaped after robbing a Walgreens and intimidating customers early Saturday morning.

News

WI lawmakers offer condolences on death of Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Wisconsin legislators are reacting to the passing of Congressman John Lewis.

News

MPD: 31 yr man found deceased after laying motorcycle down, sliding into car

Updated: 9 hours ago
Police are on scene of an accident on Thackeray Road.

Local

Madison students react to decision for virtual learning in the fall

Updated: 19 hours ago
Madison students share their thoughts on starting the school year with virtual learning.

News

Richland Center drive-in theater open for business

Updated: 20 hours ago