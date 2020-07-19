Deceased passenger in Lowville crash identified as 31-year-old Rio man

LOWVILLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the passenger in a deadly crash in Columbia County.

They identified him as Zachary Q. Austin of Rio on Sunday.

Sheriff Roger Brandner says deputies responded shortly after midnight Friday to reports of a single-vehicle crash along Genrich Road, just past Hagan Road, in Lowville Township.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Silverado was speeding down Genrich Road, heading east, when the truck struck a mailbox. The driver, Mitchell K. Merkes, reportedly overcorrected, sending the truck into the south ditch at a high rate of speed. He then allegedly took off on foot before deputies arrived.

Emergency crews found Austin still inside the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a two-hour search Merkes was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and Operating after Revocation, causing death

