DHS: Percent of positive tests climbs to more than 10-percent, number of new cases falls to 830
More than 31,000 have recovered, while 8,411 are still sick
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The number of positive COVID-19 tests results climbed to 10.3-percent on Sunday, with 830 new cases confirmed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The percent increase isn’t unusual, and usually spikes on Sunday due to a lower number of tests being performed.
The seven-day average for newly-confirmed cases is 838.
An additional death was reported, bringing the total to 844, which is two-percent of total number of positive cases since the outbreak began in Wisconsin.
Out of the 42,315 total cases, 32,628 patients have recovered and there are 8,838 active cases.
COVID-19 CASES BY AGE GROUP
DHS reported on Sunday that 10,817 out of the more than 42,000 total cases fell in the 20-29 age group. That accounts for 26 percent of all cases in the state.
Only three percent of cases within that age group have needed to be hospitalized.
DHS reports out of the 4,107 cases needing hospitalization, a majority of patients were older than 60-years-old.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|Adams Co.
|51
|2
|Brown Co.
|3,507
|46
|Columbia Co.
|154
|1
|Dane Co.
|3,494
|33
|Dodge Co.
|564
|5
|Grant Co.
|248
|14
|Green Co.
|116
|1
|Green Lake Co.
|47
|0
|Iowa Co.
|50
|0
|Jefferson Co.
|418
|4
|Juneau Co.
|74
|1
|Lafayette Co.
|86
|0
|Marquette Co.
|57
|1
|Milwaukee Co.
|15,985
|411
|Richland Co.
|18
|4
|Rock Co.
|1,171
|24
|Sauk Co.
|218
|3
|Waukesha Co.
|2,185
|40
