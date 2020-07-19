DHS: Percent of positive tests climbs to more than 10-percent, number of new cases falls to 830

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The number of positive COVID-19 tests results climbed to 10.3-percent on Sunday, with 830 new cases confirmed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The percent increase isn’t unusual, and usually spikes on Sunday due to a lower number of tests being performed.

10.3 percent of tests returned with a positive result on July 19, 2020. (WI DHS)

The seven-day average for newly-confirmed cases is 838.

An additional death was reported, bringing the total to 844, which is two-percent of total number of positive cases since the outbreak began in Wisconsin.

Out of the 42,315 total cases, 32,628 patients have recovered and there are 8,838 active cases.

COVID-19 CASES BY AGE GROUP

DHS reported on Sunday that 10,817 out of the more than 42,000 total cases fell in the 20-29 age group. That accounts for 26 percent of all cases in the state.

Only three percent of cases within that age group have needed to be hospitalized.

DHS reports out of the 4,107 cases needing hospitalization, a majority of patients were older than 60-years-old.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 51 2 Brown Co. 3,507 46 Columbia Co. 154 1 Dane Co. 3,494 33 Dodge Co. 564 5 Grant Co. 248 14 Green Co. 116 1 Green Lake Co. 47 0 Iowa Co. 50 0 Jefferson Co. 418 4 Juneau Co. 74 1 Lafayette Co. 86 0 Marquette Co. 57 1 Milwaukee Co. 15,985 411 Richland Co. 18 4 Rock Co. 1,171 24 Sauk Co. 218 3 Waukesha Co. 2,185 40

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.