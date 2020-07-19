First Alert - Rain and storms likely Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cold front that come through first thing this morning kicked the heat and humidity out of southern Wisconsin. Overall, today have been a very nice day. Temperatures are seasonable this afternoon, and it’s not nearly as humid as what it was this morning. There is still time to get outside and enjoy the nice weather this evening. Most places will drop back into the 70s by 8 p.m. and into the 60s by 11 p.m. The sky will remain mostly clear this evening for anyone who wants to check out Comet NEOWISE.

Comet NEOWISE (WMTV NBC15)

The overnight will be mostly clear and quiet. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Tonight is going to be much more comfortable than the last couple of nights.

Monday will start out mostly sunny. By Monday afternoon, clouds will be increasing across the area. There will be a slight chance for a few showers Monday evening. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. More showers and storms will develop Monday night.

Monday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Rain is likely on Tuesday as our next big weather maker is expected to impact the area. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday morning. More showers and storms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and evening. Depending on if the atmosphere can destabilize, strong storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. The clouds and rain Tuesday morning could limit the severe weather potential later in the day. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible on Tuesday.

Rain & Storms Likely Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Rain chances will likely remain very limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday will probably end being dry days with plenty of sunshine. Highs on both days will be in the low 80s.

Our rain and storm chances will go up towards the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Things are also going to heat back up, too. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.