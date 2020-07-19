Green Alert canceled after Oconomowoc veteran is found safe

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WMTV) - A statewide Green Alert has been canceled after a missing veteran from Oconomowoc was found safe.

Authorities said in an update Sunday that the man had been found safe.

Michael Daniel Elder was last seen on Friday leaving the Milwaukee VA Hospital, according to Oconomowoc police.

His mother said she did not believe the 39-year-old knew anyone in the Milwaukee area. He stated he did not want to go home and would stay at a hotel.

A Green Alert is issued for a missing veteran considered at-risk.

