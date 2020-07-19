Janesville man arrested after striking 2 parked vehicles, ran away from scene, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A Janesville man was arrested for his sixth operating while intoxicated offense after striking two parked vehicles Saturday night, says Janesville police.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Bond Place around 11:55 p.m. They say Andrew J. Stacey hit two unoccupied vehicles. Witnesses say they saw him run away from the scene.

Officers say Stacy failed a field sobriety test and arrested for his sixth OWI, hit-and-run an unattended vehicle, and operating with a revoked drivers’ license.

