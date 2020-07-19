Kanye West to hold campaign rally in South Carolina Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Kanye West will be at a campaign rally in South Carolina Sunday.

The rally will be held at 5 p.m. EST at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston. It is for registered guests only.

Attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form.

The rapper tweeted on the Fourth of July that he was throwing his hat in the ring for the 2020 race.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

