Kanye West to hold campaign rally in South Carolina Sunday

FILE - Kanye West is coming to South Carolina to hold a campaign rally Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
FILE - Kanye West is coming to South Carolina to hold a campaign rally Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Kanye West will be at a campaign rally in South Carolina Sunday.

The rally will be held at 5 p.m. EST at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston. It is for registered guests only.

Attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form.

The rapper tweeted on the Fourth of July that he was throwing his hat in the ring for the 2020 race.

