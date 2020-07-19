Madison man dead after tubing on the Sugar River

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A tubing trip turned tragedy after a Madison man’s body is found in the Sugar River Saturday night.

It happened in Albany. The Green County Sheriff’s Department says the 25-year-old man went into the water around 3pm and never resurfaced. Search crews found is body three hours later about 400 yards from where he went into the water.

Authorities are not sharing the victim’s name at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

