Man seriously injured in overnight shooting in Fitchburg, police say

(FILE)
(FILE)(WMTV)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -A 19-year-old man is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening, injuries after he was shot early Sunday morning in Fitchburg, says Fitchburg Police.

Officers were called to the 4400 block of Sentinel Pass around 12:50 a.m. after a caller reported multiple gunshots were fired.

Another witness said they saw a dark-colored Chevy Impala speed away from the area.

A short time later, Lt. Edward Hartwick says a young man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound saying he was shot on Sentinel Pass.

Hartwick says the initial investigation found the 19-year-old planned to meet another person or group of people in the street. He says one of the men shot the victim, and the victim does not appear to be connected to the neighborhood.

Two rounds went through the front of a house, and no one inside was injured, says Hartwick.

The shooter is described as a Black male, approximately 20-30-years-old and 6′3″ with a slender build. He was wearing all black and had long braids, says police.

Hartwick says another man was also in the Impala. He is described as being a Black, bald, and has tattoos on his forehead.

Investigators are looking for any home surveillance footage of vehicles or people who may have been in the Sentinel Pass area from 12:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.

If anyone has information on the shooting, they are asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300.

