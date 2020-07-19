Man wanted in fatal Neenah shooting arrested in Milwaukee

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) -Authorities have arrested a man sought in a fatal shooting in Neenah last month.

Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson says U.S. marshals and Milwaukee police arrested 34-year-old Donald Lee Billings of Milwaukee Friday in Milwaukee.

Billings is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Adam Baith in his Neenah home on June 22.

Prosecutors have charged Billings with first-degree intentional homicide and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The Post Crescent reports Billings and two other people met Baith at a bar in Neenah, then went back to Baith’s home for an after-bar party.

Baith and Billings went inside, but the two others stayed outside.

The two people heard gunshots and called 911. When police arrived, they saw a man run through the backyard.

