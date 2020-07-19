MPD: Armed robbery at Madison coffee shop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police chased a suspect on foot following a report of an armed robbery at a downtown coffee shop Sunday morning.

Police say the man escaped from Ground Zero Coffee, located on Williamson Street, with an unknown amount of cash. A responding officer witnessed a man who fit the suspect’s description running away from the Capitol area and began pursuing him with the help of Dane County Boat Unit deputies.

Officers then saw a man who fit the description changing his clothes at BB Clarke Beach. Officers were able to take the man into custody in a back yard at the 900 block of Spaight Street after chasing him on foot, according to the MPD incident report.

A duffel bag containing evidence was collected by Madison police.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.