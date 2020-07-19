Advertisement

Organization holds peace march in Madison, honors civil rights activist

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Prince Hall fraternity and sorority members of Wisconsin held a peace walk in Madison on Saturday to call attention to racial injustice in the United States, while honoring civil rights activist John Lewis.

Step by step “The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free & Accepted Masons State of Wisconsin, Inc and Unity Grand Chapter, O.E.S.” members walked toward change.

“We want people to know we’re here,” Kathleen Crape, Prince Hall Grand Worthy Matron of Wisconsin said. “400 years have passed and there has been no change.”

Organization members took their concerns to the streets of Madison. They started the walk at the Fountain of Life Church on Badger Road, and ended at the Urban League on Park Street.

“We’re here for police brutality, we’re here for racism and here for economic disparities,” Ralph Sirmons, Prince Hall Mason said.

Songs of the civil rights era filled the streets as members marched to bring awareness to systemic and institutional racism.

“Madison has a long history of racism and to see this group taking on racism is tremendous, and I support them,” Richard Harris, Madison resident said.

Prince Hall members said they're calling for change and pushing for the black community to take action at the polls.

"Our ancestors didn't have that right. They died for that right so we can vote," Sirmons said.

Leaders of the past are inspiring others decades later. Civil rights leader and fighter of freedom, John Lewis, died Friday after a battle with cancer.

"We're dedicating this walk to him. He was a fighter and we're fighters here," Crape said.

Members said Lewis left behind a legacy of confronting injustice with peace and they said it’s their job to pick up where he left off.

"We need to be doing the same thing he did. He set a ground path for us and we need to follow his lead." Crape said.

The organization members said they will march in Beloit next, followed by Racine and Kenosha.

