Advertisement

Police arrest Cudahy man after sister found dead in home

Police have arrested a 64-year-old Cudahy man after his 68-year-old sister was found dead in the home they shared.
Police have arrested a 64-year-old Cudahy man after his 68-year-old sister was found dead in the home they shared.(Fox 6 Milwaukee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUDAHY, Wis. (AP) -Police have arrested a 64-year-old Cudahy man after his 68-year-old sister was found dead in the home they shared.

Cudahy Police Chief Thomas Poellot says the death is being treated as a homicide.

Police were called early Saturday about a person armed with a shotgun.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports when officers arrived, they found the woman dead and arrested her brother.

The two were not identified, but the police chief says both lived at the home. The investigation continues, but police say they are not seeking any other suspects.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Madison study finds depression increase among student athletes amid high school cancellations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A new UW-Madison study shows Wisconsin high school athletes are at-risk for depression and anxiety, following COVID-related school closures and cancellations.

News

Study: High school athletes struggle with mental health amid canceled sports

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Dane County Fair goes virtual

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Religious exceptions and rules of Dane County mask mandate 10p

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Dane County Fair goes virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
The annual Dane County Fair looked different this year, going completely virtual.

Latest News

News

Man drowns helping get 2 children to shore in Milwaukee

Updated: 9 hours ago
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 5 p.m. Sunday edition

News

Man seriously injured in overnight shooting in Fitchburg

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 5 p.m. Sunday edition

News

Religious exceptions and rules of Dane County mask mandate

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 5 p.m. Sunday edition

State

Green Alert canceled after Oconomowoc veteran is found safe

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A statewide Green Alert has been canceled after a missing veteran from Oconomowoc was found safe.

State

Red Cliff Band declares emergency following storm damage

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has declared a state of emergency following damage from Saturday's storm on the northern Wisconsin reservation.