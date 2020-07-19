Advertisement

Red Cliff Band declares emergency following storm damage

(Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYFIELD Wis. (AP) -The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has declared a state of emergency following damage from Saturday’s storm on the northern Wisconsin reservation.

Red Cliff Band Chairman Richard A. Peterson wrote in a Facebook post that trees and power lines are down all across the reservation, travel is hazardous and many roads are impassable.

WDIO-TV reports the reservation is asking visitors to stay away until further notice.

Tribal members are being asked to limit travel as much as possible. Crews are working to clear roads and to restore power.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Madison study finds depression increase among student athletes amid high school cancellations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A new UW-Madison study shows Wisconsin high school athletes are at-risk for depression and anxiety, following COVID-related school closures and cancellations.

News

Study: High school athletes struggle with mental health amid canceled sports

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Dane County Fair goes virtual

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Religious exceptions and rules of Dane County mask mandate 10p

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Dane County Fair goes virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
The annual Dane County Fair looked different this year, going completely virtual.

Latest News

News

Man drowns helping get 2 children to shore in Milwaukee

Updated: 9 hours ago
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 5 p.m. Sunday edition

News

Man seriously injured in overnight shooting in Fitchburg

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 5 p.m. Sunday edition

News

Religious exceptions and rules of Dane County mask mandate

Updated: 10 hours ago
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 5 p.m. Sunday edition

State

Green Alert canceled after Oconomowoc veteran is found safe

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A statewide Green Alert has been canceled after a missing veteran from Oconomowoc was found safe.

State

Police arrest Cudahy man after sister found dead in home

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police have arrested a 64-year-old Cudahy man after his 68-year-old sister was found dead in the home they shared.