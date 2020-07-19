Advertisement

Religious exceptions and rules of Dane County mask mandate

Public Health Madison Dane County clarifies what this new order means for religious gatherings
By Elise Romas
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the end of May, Lutheran Church of the Living Christ has held worship services in person with their own requirements. The church has set up hand sanitizing stations, separated seating, and

"Everyone already had to wear masks before this most recent mandate came down," Pastor Dan Kowert with Lutheran Church of the Living Christ said.

So, when Dane County’s mask mandate went into effect this week, requiring everyone over the age of five to wear a mask in public spaces, questions surfaced about how the changes would impact weekly religious services.

According to Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC), any religious leader preaching a message or giving a sermon, is not required to have their mask on at that time, but everyone else in attendance must to have one on. That rules is specifically in place for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. By being able to see someone’s mouth, these individuals can hear better or read lips if they need to.

“When I’m up in front of the church, I’m a good 20-30 feet from the nearest person, so normally I will take it off simply because it’s easier to understand a person when they’re not wearing a mask,” Pastor Kowert said.

Pastor Kowert puts his mask back on when he is not preaching, that includes during baptisms and holy communion.

“Honestly, at first I didn’t like it, it was very uncomfortable,” church visitor Erin Hughes said. “But listening and hearing everything on the news about how the coronavirus is spreading; that mask mandate, I do believe that it’s very important.”

As far as those in attendance, like Hughes, it's been an interesting transition.

“I’m going to say that I feel 100% safe,” Hughes said. “Because you can’t with this COVID; it could be anywhere. But I do believe that the churches are doing the best to protect the people and stop the spread by any means.”

