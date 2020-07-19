Six juveniles inside vehicle during OWI arrest in Sauk Co., sheriff says

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) -A 41-year-old Madison man was arrested for his fourth operating while intoxicated charge in Sauk County, and the sheriff’s office says there were six juveniles in his vehicle at the time.

Sheriff Chip Meister says a car was pulled over Saturday at 2:43 p.m. in the Township of Baraboo. He says Tyrone Washington was showing signs of impairment and was arrested after a field sobriety test.

Washington was arrested for his fourth OWI with passengers under the age of 16-years-old, operating after revocation, and bail jumping.

Meister says the juveniles were released to a responsible adult.

