Advertisement

Stabbing investigation underway on Madison’s east side

Stabbing
Stabbing(AP Images)
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Police are investigating a stabbing on the east side of Madison. It happened on Ridgeway Avenue. The initial call came in just before 7pm Saturday.

Officers were still on the scene some three hours later. The victim was taken to the hospital though the condition is not known at this time.

MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Staying hydrated in the summer heat

Updated: 6 hours ago
July is Hydration Awareness Month

News

Organization holds peace march in Madison, honors civil rights activist

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Prince Hall fraternity and sorority members of Wisconsin held a peace walk in Madison Saturday afternoon to call attention to racial injustice in the United States, while honoring civil rights activist, John Lewis.

VOD Recordings

Small group again protests Helbach’s “mask free zone”

Updated: 19 hours ago
Recurring recording of NBC News at 6 p.m. Saturday edition

News

Second annual Vineyard Week spotlights Wisconsin-made wine

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
While cheeses, brats and beer have put Wisconsin on the culinary map, Vineyard Week highlighted the wines and grapes unique to the state.

Latest News

Local

Small group again protests Helbach’s “mask free zone”

Updated: 21 hours ago
A small group of protesters gathered outside Helbach's in Middleton Saturday, after concerns were raised earlier this week that the shop was not enforcing Dane County's mask mandate.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin records largest daily spike in cases, percent positive climbs slightly

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Wisconsin recorded the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases for one day on Saturday, while also experiencing a light uptick in the percent of positive new cases.

Crime

JPD calls on public to assist in locating suspected Walgreens robber

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Janesville police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Walgreens Friday morning, using a screwdriver to intimidate employees.

News

Citizens call for Milwaukee police oversight agency to terminate police chief

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
A group of citizens are asking the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission to terminate Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ contract ahead of the special session set for Monday, July 20 due to concerns of bad leadership.

Local

125 employees to be laid off at Madison Concourse Hotel

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Madison Concourse hotel sent a notice to employees Wednesday, informing them of a massive layoff of 125 employees set to begin Sept. 13.

Crime

MPD: Man on the run after robbing Madison Walgreens

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police say they are searching for a man who escaped after robbing a Walgreens and intimidating customers early Saturday morning.