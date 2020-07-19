Stabbing investigation underway on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Police are investigating a stabbing on the east side of Madison. It happened on Ridgeway Avenue. The initial call came in just before 7pm Saturday.

Officers were still on the scene some three hours later. The victim was taken to the hospital though the condition is not known at this time.

MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. This is a developing story.

