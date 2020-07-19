Staying hydrated in the summer heat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin is heating up this summer, which means you need to make sure you’re drinking enough water. In honor of Hydration Awareness Month, NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk sat down with Hy-Vee dietitian Andrea Miller.

Miller says a good place to start is thinking of eight 8oz cups of water.

“I like to encourage people to think of 20oz in the morning, 20oz in the afternoon, and 20oz in the evening to spread it out throughout the day.” says Miller.

There are also other options for water like sports drinks and vitamin waters. Miller suggests that half, or 32oz of your daily water intake, should try to be plain water with no added sugar or sweetener.

“That’s going to hydrate your body the most and get absorbed the best and the quickest.” says Miller. She says there are other options like sparkling waters with just a hint of natural flavor that can count as plain water. There’s also still waters without bubble that have some added flavor, but no sweetener. Miller says beverages with colors like red or blue tend to have artificial sweeteners in them.

If you’re feeling sleepy or have cravings, that can mean you are dehydrated. You can also monitor your urine for signs of hydration.

“You’re going for a light lemonade color.” says Miller. “If it’s any darker, make sure you hydrate more. Any lighter, you can stay where you are or maybe even back off a bit.”

