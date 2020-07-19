Advertisement

Stormy morning turns into a pleasant, sunny afternoon

Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the 80s on Sunday
Sunday's Forecast High Temperatures
Sunday's Forecast High Temperatures(WMTV NBC15)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms has developed along a cold front and is pushing through the northern half of the area this morning. The strongest storms within this line will be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. There is some uncertainty on how far south this line will build. Madison, the I-94 corridor and points south might see any rain or storms first thing this morning. Our rain and storm chances and the threat of strong to severe storms will likely come to an end by 8 a.m. this morning.

The cold front that triggered the showers and storms first thing this morning will set us up for a pretty nice afternoon. Expect increasing sunshine and our humidity levels to drop throughout the day. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s, which is much more seasonable for this time of year.

Tonight will be mild and not as muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Overall, it’s going to be a pretty quiet night with just a few clouds around. You should be able to get a pretty good look a Comet NEOWISE. You’ll want to look to the northwest just below the Big Dipper shortly after sunset to see the comet.

The start of the workweek looks partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the workweek will feature off and on rain and storm chances. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will start to go back up towards the end of the week and into the following weekend.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

ALERT DAY: Severe storms possible Saturday night

Updated: 22 hours ago
A line of strong storms will likely impact the area Saturday night.

Forecast

ALERT DAY: Dangerous heat today and strong storms tonight

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Saturday has been declared an ALERT DAY due to the potential for dangerous heat during the afternoon and strong to severe storms Saturday night.

News

First Alert Day Saturday: Dangerous heat and severe storm potential

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Two rounds of storms are expected on Saturday, along with hot and humid conditions Saturday afternoon

Forecast

“First Alert Day” Saturday as steamy conditions settle in

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures into the 90s and heat index values into the 100s. Severe storms possible overnight.

Latest News

News

ALERT DAY SATURDAY: Be prepared for a hot weekend

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Heat index temperatures are expected to be in the 100 to 105 degree range on Saturday.

Forecast

First Alert Day Saturday: Heating up with a risk of storms

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Dangerously hot conditions Saturday with heat index values around 100.

Forecast

Beautiful end to the week with a “First Alert Day” Saturday.

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures into the 90s and heat index values around 100 degrees expected Saturday.

Showers and storms this evening

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Showers and storms likely this evening along a cold front.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms moving through Tuesday evening

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Strong to severe storms possible after sunset.

Forecast

ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible Tuesday evening - night

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
A round of rain and storms will move through the area Tuesday evening and overnight