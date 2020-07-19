Stormy morning turns into a pleasant, sunny afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of strong to severe thunderstorms has developed along a cold front and is pushing through the northern half of the area this morning. The strongest storms within this line will be capable of producing strong to damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain. There is some uncertainty on how far south this line will build. Madison, the I-94 corridor and points south might see any rain or storms first thing this morning. Our rain and storm chances and the threat of strong to severe storms will likely come to an end by 8 a.m. this morning.

The cold front that triggered the showers and storms first thing this morning will set us up for a pretty nice afternoon. Expect increasing sunshine and our humidity levels to drop throughout the day. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s, which is much more seasonable for this time of year.

Tonight will be mild and not as muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Overall, it’s going to be a pretty quiet night with just a few clouds around. You should be able to get a pretty good look a Comet NEOWISE. You’ll want to look to the northwest just below the Big Dipper shortly after sunset to see the comet.

The start of the workweek looks partly to mostly cloudy and warm. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the workweek will feature off and on rain and storm chances. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will start to go back up towards the end of the week and into the following weekend.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.