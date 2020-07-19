Advertisement

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

This July 10, 2019, photo shows an Associated Press reporter holding a phone showing the Twitter icon in San Francisco., July 10, 2019.
This July 10, 2019, photo shows an Associated Press reporter holding a phone showing the Twitter icon in San Francisco., July 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

The hackers were able to reset the passwords of 45 of those accounts.

The San Francisco-based company said in a blog post Saturday that for up to eight of these accounts the attackers also downloaded the account’s information through the “Your Twitter Data” tool.

None of the eight were verified accounts, Twitter said, adding that it is contacting the owners of the affected accounts.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

GOP leaders head to White House as coronavirus crisis deepens

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
Despite flickers of an economic upswing as states eased stay-at-home orders in May and June, the jobless rate remained at double digits, higher than it ever was in the last decade's Great Recession.

National

Protests in Portland, Seattle continue after unidentified federal officers seen making arrests

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
Nearly two months of protests against racial inequality and police brutality have followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

National

Kanye West: Harriet Tubman 'never actually freed the slaves'

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
In his first presidential campaign appearance, the rapper wore a bulletproof vest and sounded off on a number of topics, including abortion and the possibility of divorcing Kim Kardashian.

National

Mich. judge sends Black teen to juvenile detention for not finishing schoolwork

Updated: 1 hour ago
The teenager was on probation in the juvenile justice system for fighting with her mother and stealing. The judge declared she had violated the probation by not completing her work and sent her to juvenile detention.

National

Protests held after Black teen with ADHD sent to juvenile detention for not finishing schoolwork

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The teenager was on probation in the juvenile justice system for fighting with her mother and stealing. The judge declared she had violated the probation by not completing her work and sent her to juvenile detention.

Latest News

National

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maryclaire Dale
Officials say a gunman, believed to have posed as a FedEx delivery person, shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge as he answered the door of the family home.

News

UW-Madison study finds depression increase among student athletes amid high school cancellations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A new UW-Madison study shows Wisconsin high school athletes are at-risk for depression and anxiety, following COVID-related school closures and cancellations.

National

Family mourns 27-year-old man, 2 friends killed by Fla. lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Three friends from Florida were beaten and shot after getting together to do some night fishing at a lake. The county sheriff described the killings as a massacre.

National

3 friends slain while preparing to fish at Florida lake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brendan Farrington
Three friends from Florida were beaten and shot after getting together to do some night fishing at a lake. The county sheriff described the killings as a massacre.

News

Study: High school athletes struggle with mental health amid canceled sports

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Dane County Fair goes virtual

Updated: 7 hours ago