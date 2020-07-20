2020 Stoughton graduate battling cancer has wish granted to visit northern WI

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A heartwarming story for you out of Stoughton, where a class of 2020 graduate who is coping with a cancer diagnosis, has her wish come true.

Jacqueline Bowser graduated in January with plans to study nursing at MATC. Months later, she was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal brain cancer.

Doctors say she has about a year left to live, but on Monday, Make-a-Wish surprised Bowser and her family with a trip to northern Wisconsin, so the family can make memories together, despite the pandemic.

“It’s very different for our whole family trying to maneuver the hospitals and the treatments and dealing with the stay at home orders, and just a different way of life altogether,” says Tina Bowser, who is Jacque’s, mother

The community surprised Bowser and her family with a parade Monday as well. She says her first choice was to see the ocean, but travel options are limited because of coronavirus.

The family will be staying in a cabin together. They say it’s their first time traveling up north.

