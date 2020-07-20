Advertisement

2020 Stoughton graduate battling cancer has wish granted to visit northern WI

Jacqueline Bowser graduated in January with plans to study nursing at MATC. Months later, she was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal brain cancer.
By NBC15 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A heartwarming story for you out of Stoughton, where a class of 2020 graduate who is coping with a cancer diagnosis, has her wish come true.

Jacqueline Bowser graduated in January with plans to study nursing at MATC. Months later, she was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal brain cancer.

Doctors say she has about a year left to live, but on Monday, Make-a-Wish surprised Bowser and her family with a trip to northern Wisconsin, so the family can make memories together, despite the pandemic.

“It’s very different for our whole family trying to maneuver the hospitals and the treatments and dealing with the stay at home orders, and just a different way of life altogether,” says Tina Bowser, who is Jacque’s, mother

The community surprised Bowser and her family with a parade Monday as well. She says her first choice was to see the ocean, but travel options are limited because of coronavirus.

The family will be staying in a cabin together. They say it’s their first time traveling up north.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Many private schools prepare for in-person learning this fall

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
Many private schools in the Madison area are planning to return to in-person learning this fall. Medical professionals say it's not a terrible idea, when done properly.

News

Some area private schools prepare for in-person learning

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Assistant for Gov. Tony Evers dies in tubing accident

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Confrontation between mural artists, Madison neighbor

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers’ personal assistant died by accidental drowning, prelim. autopsy finds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A preliminary autopsy has ruled that 25-year-old Benjamin Belzer, who worked as a personal assistant for Gov. Tony Evers, died by accidental drowning in a tubing accident on Sugar River over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections : 9 inmates, 12 employees currently have COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
After testing every inmate and employee at its 37 facilities, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) reports that there are nine active COVID-19 cases within the inmate population and 12 among employees.

Crime

Suspect crashes during police chase after allegedly strangling person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Lodi man crashed into a ditch during a police chase and had to be evacuated by uw Med Flight after authorities say he attempted to strangulate a person Sunday evening.

Local

Board OKs restoring Capitol statues, launching money drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The board that approves repairs at the state Capitol has approved restoring two statues that protesters ripped down by spring.

Crime

MPD: Madison man gets 8th OWI after passing out in SUV

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 35-year-old Madison man was arrested for his eighth OWI after neighbors called 911 to report that he had passed out in an SUV on the city’s southwest side Friday night.

Crime

MPD: Burglars break into home minutes after resident leaves for work

Updated: 3 hours ago
Just minutes after a Madison resident left for work, burglars broke into their house and stole purses, wallets, car keys, and garage door openers on the city’s southwest side Sunday morning.