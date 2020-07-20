5-year-old dies in accident at Calumet County racetrack
TOWN OF CHILTON, Wis. (AP) -- A 5-year-old has died in an accident at a racetrack in Calumet County.
Sheriff’s officials say the boy died Sunday afternoon when he fell off a youth motorcycle at Gravity Park Speedway in the Town of Chilton and was struck by an 18-year-old man operating an all-terrain vehicle.
The death remains under investigation.
Names have not been released.
