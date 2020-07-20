Advertisement

Authorities identify 31 yr motorcyclist who died after sliding into parked car

Authorities have identified the 31-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash in Madison on Saturday.
Police on scene of motorcycle accident
Police on scene of motorcycle accident(WMTV)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have identified the 31-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash in Madison on Saturday.

David Tecuatl Morales of Madison was riding his motorcycle on his way to work when he slid into a parked vehicle in the 1900 Thackeray Drive just before 8 a.m., according to MPD’s incident report.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded in a forensic examination that Morales died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time. The death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

