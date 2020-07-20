Board OKs restoring Capitol statues, launching money drive

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The board that approves repairs at the state Capitol has approved restoring two statues that protesters ripped down by spring.

The state Capitol and Executive Residence Board voted unanimously Monday to repair statues of Col. Hans Christian Heg and a woman embodying the state’s Forward motto and reinstall them. State Department of Administration officials said Monday they are still putting together a cost estimate.

Downtown protesters drag the statue of Hans Christian Heg after tearing it down Tuesday night. (WMTV)

The board also voted unanimously to approve the Wisconsin Historical Society’s plan to spearhead a fundraising effort for the restoration.

Demonstrators tore the statues down June 23 during a protest against police racism.

