Board OKs restoring Capitol statues, launching money drive

The statues could be restored by spring
Protesters in Madison tear down the &amp;quot;Forward&amp;quot; statue near the capitol building.
Protesters in Madison tear down the &amp;quot;Forward&amp;quot; statue near the capitol building. (WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The board that approves repairs at the state Capitol has approved restoring two statues that protesters ripped down by spring.

The state Capitol and Executive Residence Board voted unanimously Monday to repair statues of Col. Hans Christian Heg and a woman embodying the state’s Forward motto and reinstall them. State Department of Administration officials said Monday they are still putting together a cost estimate.

Downtown protesters drag the statue of Hans Christian Heg after tearing it down Tuesday night.
Downtown protesters drag the statue of Hans Christian Heg after tearing it down Tuesday night.(WMTV)

The board also voted unanimously to approve the Wisconsin Historical Society’s plan to spearhead a fundraising effort for the restoration.

Demonstrators tore the statues down June 23 during a protest against police racism. 

