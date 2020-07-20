Bucks reserve guard Pat Connaughton tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks reserve guard Pat Connaughton is not in Orlando, Florida with the team this week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Connaughton told ESPN on Monday that “I did not travel with our team after I tested positive... I am healthy and I feel great and I am excited to join my teammates in Orlando once I meet all the NBA protocols.”

This comes after Guard Eric Bledsoe tested positive on July 16, and is also not in Orlando with the team.

Connaughton is averaging 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game after 61 with the Bucks this season.

