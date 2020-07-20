Advertisement

Dane County Fair goes virtual

4-H students honored during virtual ceremony
By Tajma Hall
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The annual Dane County Fair looked different this year, going completely virtual.

4-H students were honored during a virtual awards ceremony on Sunday. Organizers say cancelling the in-person event has had a great impact on the students who work so hard all year.

To help, officials are giving the kids who are aging out this year another chance to exhibit.

“This is their last year...we didn’t want them to lose out just because of the pandemic so they will be able to exhibit all of their projects...livestock and non livestock at the 2021 Dane County Fair next year.”

Most of the same traditions of the fair were still honored. Home Town Hero Day, Farm Fresh Day, and Sunday’s Family Fiesta Night were all a part of the online schedule.

