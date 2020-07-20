Advertisement

DOJ investigating officer-involved shooting in Whitewater, suspect expected to survive

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies shot and injured a suspect wanted for breaking into his ex-wife’s home.
Downtown Whitewater(City of Whitewater)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies shot and injured a suspect wanted for breaking into his ex-wife’s home.

Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday that the suspect is expected to survive, and that no law enforcement officers were injured in the officer-involved shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that on July 19, Whitewater police were called to search for a 32-year-old man who reportedly threatened to kill his wife and killing himself with a gun. Authorities searched throughout the night, but did not find the man.

Early the next day, the ex-wife called 911 to report that a man had broken into her apartment on Fraternity Lane in the City of Whitewater. The man eventually left after failing to find the ex-wife, who hid in the apartment, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Whitewater police found in their investigation fresh damage from a break-in at the apartment, as well as a live round of ammunition. The Sheriff’s Office and officers from Whitewater PD and the UW Whitewater police department continued to search the area for the suspect.

About two hours later, officers found the man matching the description of the suspect in the break-in.

But when law enforcement tried to speak to him, the man took off. At one point, the Sheriff's Office says that the man drew and pointed a handgun at the officers.

That’s when deputies shot the suspect. Law enforcement identified the suspect and treated him at the scene, before transporting him to the hospital.

The names of the officers and the suspect will not be released at this time. The deputies involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, as is protocol. The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, has been brought in to investigate, as is normal for officer-involved shootings.

