Gov. Evers’ personal assistant died by accidental drowning, prelim. autopsy finds

ALBANY, Wis. (WMTV) - A preliminary autopsy has ruled that 25-year-old Benjamin Belzer, who worked as a personal assistant for Gov. Tony Evers, died by accidental drowning in a tubing accident on Sugar River over the weekend.

The Green County Coroner’s Office concluded an autopsy on Monday, and released the preliminary information through the Green County Sheriff’s Office.

Belzer died Saturday near Albany, according to the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said his body went into the Sugar River around 3 p.m. Search crews found is body three hours later.

Belzer had worked as the governor’s personal assistant since the second month of Evers’ administration.

According to the governor’s office, Belzer was raised in La Crosse and graduated from UW-Madison. He had also worked for Congressman Ron Kind and for Blumenfeld & Associates, LLC.

The death remains under investigation with the Green County Coroner’s Office as additional testing is done.

