Green Bay mayor plans city-wide face mask requirement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mayor Eric Genrich wants to make face masks mandatory in the city of Green Bay. He’s asking the city council to approve an emergency order when it meets Tuesday night.

“This morning I’m announcing my intent to take emergency action to put in place a face covering requirement using the authority vested in my office,” he said at a news conference at city hall.

The city-wide mandate would apply to indoor, public spaces and includes exemptions for people with health issues that prohibit wearing a mask.

If approved by the city council, the face mask requirement would take effect Monday, July 27. It requires approval by at least six city council members.

When asked how long the proposed ordinance would be in effect, Mayor Genrich said, “As it is written, it runs continuous with the state of emergency here at the local level, but of course, if we need to rescind it sooner, I or the council could take action to do that.”

Genrich said the decision was made to protect the health of the community against the spread of the coronavirus.

“If we want the health of our communities to be improved, if we want our economy to be improved and our businesses to be humming again -- which I think we all desire -- I believe strongly that this is the appropriate action to take,” Genrich said.

Enforcement would be handled like a trespassing violation, the mayor said. “We have faith in the people in Green Bay as law-abiding citizens,” he said, saying there won’t be any “mask police.”

Genrich said his plan is backed by health experts and members of the community. He was joined at the news conference by Bellin Health CEO Chris Woleske, Aurora Medical Group pediatrician Dr. Yolo Diaz, and alderman Randy Scannell.

A handful of people stood outside city hall protesting the plan, holding a sign saying “Where’s our freedom to choose?” and carrying a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, while some people wearing face masks looked on from a distance.

“I totally disagree with this mandate,” said Melinda Eck, a Green Bay protester. “I believe it’s tyranny in the City of Green Bay to force people to wear a mask. The science is so back and forth, the CDC changes its mind, the World Health Organization changes their mind back and forth about the mask mandate ... so now, how many months after the start of coronvarius, now we are going to mandate masks?”

Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea Health, said protesters bring up a valid point, questioning the timing of the proposed mask mandate, but he says there’s a reason for it.

“Some people are frustrated. At one point healthcare said not to mask, then to mask, but we have to understand the ‘why’ ... it’s a new virus we literally learn something new every day,” said Dr. Rai. “Let’s talk about why now versus no mandate in the past, Well, we actually had a mandate in the past that helped you, the safer at home order. So, now that we’re out in public and a lot more people are out in public, we’re understanding that rates of virus transfer is still growing. So, we have a choice here. And I think it’s an economic choice in masking, It is about keeping the economy going. Because the last thing we want to do is for the viral numbers to get so out of control that we have to go back and kind of stay home.”

“I know that people don’t like government mandates. I understand the protesters don’t want to be told they have to wear a mask, but the fact is, we are seeing since, the stay at home order has been lifted, growing and increasing cases,” said Chris Woleski, CEO of Bellin Health.

Dr. Rai said laws and ordinances sometimes frustrate people, but he compared the virus to smoking cigarettes. At one time you could smoke inside any building, but after years of research showing the dangerous side effects of smoking, people were banned from smoking inside to protect others.

“The reason of that wasn’t to try to protect the smoker, it was to try to protect everybody else from secondhand smoke. So think of the mask as protecting everybody from your secondhand smoke,” said Dr. Rai.

Genrich said he hopes the county board will take up a public face mask requirement at the county level.

Protesters stand outside Green Bay City Hall opposing plans for a face mask requirement on July 20, 2020 (WBAY)

