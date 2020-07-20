Advertisement

Madison man killed in tubing accident was Gov. Evers personal assistant

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison man who was killed in a tubing accident in Green Co. over the weekend was the personal assistant to Gov. Tony Evers, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

On Monday morning, Evers’ office identified the man as Ben Belzer, with the governor describing the 25-year-old as “simply incomparable” and remarkably talented.”

“Kathy and I and my team are stunned by the loss of Ben this past weekend. It’s unimaginable that he’s gone,” he said.

Belzer had worked as the governor’s personal assistant since the second month of Evers’ administration.

“We are devastated by Ben’s death, and our thoughts and prayers are with Ben’s family and friends as we all mourn the loss of an exceptional young man who was taken from us far, far too soon,” Evers added.

On Monday, a preliminary autopsy from the Green County Coroner’s Office ruled that Belzer died by accidental drowning. The death remains under investigation with the Green County Coroner’s Office as additional testing is done.

Belzer died Saturday near Albany, according to the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said his body went into the Sugar River around 3 p.m. Search crews found is body three hours later.

According to the governor’s office, Belzer was raised in LaCrosse and graduated from UW-Madison and has worked for Congressman Ron Kind and for Blumenfeld & Associates, LLC.

“Kathy and I and my team are stunned by the loss of Ben this past weekend. It’s unimaginable that he’s gone.

“Ben was simply incomparable. He was remarkably talented and, even at 25, thoughtful and mature beyond his years. He was exceptionally bright and inquisitive, and he had a thirst for knowledge and understanding of our state and our world. He brought out the best of us with his wit, never shying away from a laugh even in the most frustrating of times. Ben was always optimistic about how we could be part of making this world a better place. He brought an unrelenting joy and drive to his job and the work we do each day, and it resonated with every person we met, everywhere we went.

“Months ago, as we asked folks to limit their interactions to a circle of five people or less during this pandemic, and someone asked who was among my five people—Ben was. I am grateful and humbled that I had the great fortune of spending as much time with Ben as I did. I talk frequently of our Wisconsin values of kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion—Ben was truly the embodiment of these qualities. Through the most challenging of times since joining our team and especially these past few months, Ben came to work in earnest service of the people of Wisconsin and he did it with unmatched enthusiasm, grace, and humility. I could never have asked for a better partner in serving the people of our state.

“We are devastated by Ben’s death, and our thoughts and prayers are with Ben’s family and friends as we all mourn the loss of an exceptional young man who was taken from us far, far too soon.”

Ben joined the governor’s office as the governor’s personal assistant in February of 2019. He was raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and previously worked for U.S. Congressman Ron Kind and at Blumenfeld & Associates, LLC.

Gov. Tony Evers

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

2020 Stoughton graduate battling cancer has wish granted to visit northern WI

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By NBC15 Staff
Jacqueline Bowser graduated in January with plans to study nursing at MATC. Months later, she was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal brain cancer. Doctors say she has about a year left to live, but on Monday, Make-a-Wish surprised Bowser and her family with a trip to northern Wisconsin, so the family can make memories together, despite the pandemic.

News

Many private schools prepare for in-person learning this fall

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
Many private schools in the Madison area are planning to return to in-person learning this fall. Medical professionals say it's not a terrible idea, when done properly.

News

Some area private schools prepare for in-person learning

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Assistant for Gov. Tony Evers dies in tubing accident

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Confrontation between mural artists, Madison neighbor

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers’ personal assistant died by accidental drowning, prelim. autopsy finds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A preliminary autopsy has ruled that 25-year-old Benjamin Belzer, who worked as a personal assistant for Gov. Tony Evers, died by accidental drowning in a tubing accident on Sugar River over the weekend.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections : 9 inmates, 12 employees currently have COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
After testing every inmate and employee at its 37 facilities, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) reports that there are nine active COVID-19 cases within the inmate population and 12 among employees.

Crime

Suspect crashes during police chase after allegedly strangling person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Lodi man crashed into a ditch during a police chase and had to be evacuated by uw Med Flight after authorities say he attempted to strangulate a person Sunday evening.

Local

Board OKs restoring Capitol statues, launching money drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The board that approves repairs at the state Capitol has approved restoring two statues that protesters ripped down by spring.

Crime

MPD: Madison man gets 8th OWI after passing out in SUV

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 35-year-old Madison man was arrested for his eighth OWI after neighbors called 911 to report that he had passed out in an SUV on the city’s southwest side Friday night.

Crime

MPD: Burglars break into home minutes after resident leaves for work

Updated: 3 hours ago
Just minutes after a Madison resident left for work, burglars broke into their house and stole purses, wallets, car keys, and garage door openers on the city’s southwest side Sunday morning.