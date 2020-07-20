Advertisement

Many private schools prepare for in-person learning this fall

Lighthouse Church and School will offer a choice for learning this fall
By Elise Romas
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In fall 2020, Lighthouse Christian School will give parents and guardians a choice; they can either send their kids to school in-person or they can learn online.

“We’re in the process of coming up with a plan, but we’re know we’re going to go virtual and inside,” Lighthouse Church and School Pres. Marcio Sierra said. “We only have 15 kids per classroom, so we’re going to spread them out.”

According to Sierra, giving families this choice is critical for working parents.

“Fifty-five percent of our families are Hispanic and about 28% are African American,” Sierra said. “We have a lot of families who work, but they don’t have office work, they work at restaurants, they work at hotels, they work at factories, they cannot work from home.”

In addition to wearing masks, social distancing and frequent sanitation, parents will not be able to enter the building during pick up, and kids will have their temperatures taken before coming inside.

UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothoff said there’s a good chance that’s enough to keep some students and staff safe.

"If you could run a school and keep people distant six feet, keep them masked and clean everything, I wouldn't be opposed to in-person instruction," Pothoff said.

Pothoff also said small class sizes, especially those in rural areas, are a rare scenario where schools could proctor a safe return for their students.

Madison Country Day School and Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary are also re-opening

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some area private schools prepare for in-person learning

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Assistant for Gov. Tony Evers dies in tubing accident

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Confrontation between mural artists, Madison neighbor

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Gov. Evers’ personal assistant died by accidental drowning, prelim. autopsy finds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A preliminary autopsy has ruled that 25-year-old Benjamin Belzer, who worked as a personal assistant for Gov. Tony Evers, died by accidental drowning in a tubing accident on Sugar River over the weekend.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections : 9 inmates, 12 employees currently have COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
After testing every inmate and employee at its 37 facilities, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) reports that there are nine active COVID-19 cases within the inmate population and 12 among employees.

Crime

Suspect crashes during police chase after allegedly strangling person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A Lodi man crashed into a ditch during a police chase and had to be evacuated by uw Med Flight after authorities say he attempted to strangulate a person Sunday evening.

Local

Board OKs restoring Capitol statues, launching money drive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The board that approves repairs at the state Capitol has approved restoring two statues that protesters ripped down by spring.

Crime

MPD: Madison man gets 8th OWI after passing out in SUV

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 35-year-old Madison man was arrested for his eighth OWI after neighbors called 911 to report that he had passed out in an SUV on the city’s southwest side Friday night.

Crime

MPD: Burglars break into home minutes after resident leaves for work

Updated: 3 hours ago
Just minutes after a Madison resident left for work, burglars broke into their house and stole purses, wallets, car keys, and garage door openers on the city’s southwest side Sunday morning.

Crime

MPD: Driver smashes car into tree, suddenly attacks elderly neighbor shucking corn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A 73-year-old man had just sat down on his picnic table to shuck corn when a car suddenly smashed into a large pine tree and attacked the elderly man last Friday afternoon.