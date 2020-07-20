Many private schools prepare for in-person learning this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In fall 2020, Lighthouse Christian School will give parents and guardians a choice; they can either send their kids to school in-person or they can learn online.

“We’re in the process of coming up with a plan, but we’re know we’re going to go virtual and inside,” Lighthouse Church and School Pres. Marcio Sierra said. “We only have 15 kids per classroom, so we’re going to spread them out.”

According to Sierra, giving families this choice is critical for working parents.

“Fifty-five percent of our families are Hispanic and about 28% are African American,” Sierra said. “We have a lot of families who work, but they don’t have office work, they work at restaurants, they work at hotels, they work at factories, they cannot work from home.”

In addition to wearing masks, social distancing and frequent sanitation, parents will not be able to enter the building during pick up, and kids will have their temperatures taken before coming inside.

UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothoff said there’s a good chance that’s enough to keep some students and staff safe.

"If you could run a school and keep people distant six feet, keep them masked and clean everything, I wouldn't be opposed to in-person instruction," Pothoff said.

Pothoff also said small class sizes, especially those in rural areas, are a rare scenario where schools could proctor a safe return for their students.

Madison Country Day School and Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary are also re-opening

