MPD: 1st Amendment protects both mural painters and objector

The artists had been painting messages on a downtown building
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. officers broke up a verbal confrontation between a group of artists working on a mural downtown and a man who reportedly decried the project as “racist,” explaining that all of them are protected by the 1st Amendment.

According to the department’s incident report, the artists were painting messages onto the side of a building, in the 400 block of E. Wilson St., early Sunday evening when a 60-year-old man started yelling at them from his vehicle. At that point, one of the artists called MPD’s non-emergency line and told them she felt the man was harassing them, but noted he had not made any threats.

She later called 911, reporting that the man got out of his SUV and approached them with a pen and paper, asking where they lived. She again said he made no physical threats and she saw no weapons, MPD noted. Another artist told authorities he had threatened to cover up their work.

When an officer approached the man, who lived in the neighborhood, he claimed to want the names so he could give them to police.

The officers explained to him that they were not breaking any laws and asked the man to leave, which he did. The report noted the artists had permission from the building’s owner.

The officer then turned to the artists and explained to them that, based on everyone’s reports, what was said by both sides was covered by the First Amendment’s Free Speech protection, the MPD report indicated.

Before leaving, the officer wished the artists well, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain added.

MPD is continuing to review the incident.

