MPD: Burglars break into home minutes after resident leaves for work

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just minutes after a Madison resident left for work, burglars broke into their house and stole purses, wallets, car keys, and garage door openers on the city’s southwest side Sunday morning.

Madison police say the owner of the home on Timberwood Driver reported that a family member left for work around 6:15 a.m. and forgot to close the overhead garage door.

The victim says that about five minutes later, the victim heard sounds coming from the kitchen, and soon spotted an intruder in the house.

Police say video from a neighboring home shows four young man approaching the home on foot after getting out a of a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Honda CRV.

Police add that a 2018 red Honda CRV was stolen earlier in the morning from a Fitchburg address.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.