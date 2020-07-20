Advertisement

MPD: Driver smashes car into tree, suddenly attacks elderly neighbor shucking corn

A 73-year-old man had just sat down on his picnic table to shuck corn when a car suddenly smashed into a large pine tree and the driver attacked the elderly man last Friday afternoon.
(WSAW)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Madison Police Department says that the witness initially approached the driver after the crash on Maple Wood Lane, and asked him if he needed help.

Without saying a word, the driver walked up to the witness and began punching him in the face, police say.

The victim eventually was able to get up from the picnic table and tried to create space between the suspect, who was trying to kick the older man.

A neighbor saw the attack and called 911, but the driver eventually got back into his damaged car, and after spinning the tires, was able to free the vehicle from the toppled tree and drive away.

MPD has not yet located the suspect, and says there is probable cause to arrest him for aggravated battery of an elderly person and hit-and-run.

