MPD: Madison man gets 8th OWI after passing out in SUV

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Madison man was arrested for his eighth OWI after neighbors called 911 to report that he had passed out in an SUV on the city’s southwest side Friday night.

Madison police say that neighbors told dispatchers that the SUV was running, with music blaring, and had stopped at the top of a cul-de-sac on Starr Court just after 10 p.m.

Witnesses added that it appeared the man, identified as Francis C. Norris, had passed out in the SUV, according to police.

Norris was arrested on a parole violation and for operating while intoxicated.

