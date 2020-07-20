New COVID-19 cases reach new high for Mondays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to its lowest point since the beginning of last week; however it still broke the record for Mondays by more than 200 cases, the latest Department of Health Services report shows.

The start of the week typically sees a regression in both tests performed and positive tests. This time, though, the 703 new cases were only off 127 from Sunday and it was the only time a Monday total cracked the 500 mark, according to DHS’ daily tracker.

The dip for total tests perform, to just under 7,000, was in line with last Monday, leaving the percentage of tests that were positive in the double-digits, at 10.1 percent.

(Dept. of Health Services)

With Monday’s high, the seven-day rolling average has reached 868 cases per day, higher than all but one day prior to the past week. According to DHS statistics, the rolling average has not decreased in at least two weeks.

(Dept. of Health Services)

With the latest report, 43,018 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Over 4,000 of them, or nearly ten percent, had to be hospitalized at some point.

The latest report reflected a slight increase in the percentage of people who are currently infected. As it stands, an even 21 percent of people are still infected, while 77 percent have recovered.

Two more deaths were recorded, pushing the number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 846, according to DHS.

New deaths reported among confirmed COVID-19 cases by date reported, as of July 20, 2020. (Dept. of Health Services)

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 52 2 Brown Co. 3,510 46 Columbia Co. 159 1 Dane Co. 3,549 33 Dodge Co. 570 5 Grant Co. 250 14 Green Co. 117 1 Green Lake Co. 47 0 Iowa Co. 50 0 Jefferson Co. 427 4 Juneau Co. 76 1 Lafayette Co. 86 0 Marquette Co. 58 1 Milwaukee Co. 16,275 411 Richland Co. 18 4 Rock Co. 1,171 24 Sauk Co. 230 3 Waukesha Co. 2,221 40

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.