New COVID-19 cases reach new high for Mondays

This Monday is the first one that saw more than 500 new cases.
(NBC15)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to its lowest point since the beginning of last week; however it still broke the record for Mondays by more than 200 cases, the latest Department of Health Services report shows.

The start of the week typically sees a regression in both tests performed and positive tests. This time, though, the 703 new cases were only off 127 from Sunday and it was the only time a Monday total cracked the 500 mark, according to DHS’ daily tracker.

The dip for total tests perform, to just under 7,000, was in line with last Monday, leaving the percentage of tests that were positive in the double-digits, at 10.1 percent.

(Dept. of Health Services)

With Monday’s high, the seven-day rolling average has reached 868 cases per day, higher than all but one day prior to the past week. According to DHS statistics, the rolling average has not decreased in at least two weeks.

(Dept. of Health Services)

With the latest report, 43,018 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Over 4,000 of them, or nearly ten percent, had to be hospitalized at some point.

The latest report reflected a slight increase in the percentage of people who are currently infected. As it stands, an even 21 percent of people are still infected, while 77 percent have recovered.

Two more deaths were recorded, pushing the number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 846, according to DHS.

New deaths reported among confirmed COVID-19 cases by date reported, as of July 20, 2020.
New deaths reported among confirmed COVID-19 cases by date reported, as of July 20, 2020.(Dept. of Health Services)

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.522
Brown Co.3,51046
Columbia Co.1591
Dane Co.3,54933
Dodge Co.5705
Grant Co.25014
Green Co.1171
Green Lake Co.470
Iowa Co.500
Jefferson Co.4274
Juneau Co.761
Lafayette Co.860
Marquette Co.581
Milwaukee Co.16,275411
Richland Co.184
Rock Co.1,17124
Sauk Co.2303
Waukesha Co.2,22140

