New COVID-19 cases reach new high for Mondays
This Monday is the first one that saw more than 500 new cases.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to its lowest point since the beginning of last week; however it still broke the record for Mondays by more than 200 cases, the latest Department of Health Services report shows.
The start of the week typically sees a regression in both tests performed and positive tests. This time, though, the 703 new cases were only off 127 from Sunday and it was the only time a Monday total cracked the 500 mark, according to DHS’ daily tracker.
The dip for total tests perform, to just under 7,000, was in line with last Monday, leaving the percentage of tests that were positive in the double-digits, at 10.1 percent.
With Monday’s high, the seven-day rolling average has reached 868 cases per day, higher than all but one day prior to the past week. According to DHS statistics, the rolling average has not decreased in at least two weeks.
With the latest report, 43,018 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Over 4,000 of them, or nearly ten percent, had to be hospitalized at some point.
The latest report reflected a slight increase in the percentage of people who are currently infected. As it stands, an even 21 percent of people are still infected, while 77 percent have recovered.
Two more deaths were recorded, pushing the number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 846, according to DHS.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|Adams Co.
|52
|2
|Brown Co.
|3,510
|46
|Columbia Co.
|159
|1
|Dane Co.
|3,549
|33
|Dodge Co.
|570
|5
|Grant Co.
|250
|14
|Green Co.
|117
|1
|Green Lake Co.
|47
|0
|Iowa Co.
|50
|0
|Jefferson Co.
|427
|4
|Juneau Co.
|76
|1
|Lafayette Co.
|86
|0
|Marquette Co.
|58
|1
|Milwaukee Co.
|16,275
|411
|Richland Co.
|18
|4
|Rock Co.
|1,171
|24
|Sauk Co.
|230
|3
|Waukesha Co.
|2,221
|40
